Moto G10 and G30 launch as new face of affordable G series

(Pocket-lint) - Motorola has announced new entry-level models as the new faces of its affordable G series line-up: the Moto G10 and Moto G30.

The G10 is effectively the 2021 update over the G9, spelling an end to the single-digit naming convention. Now it's "bigger number equals bigger feature set", with the G10 and G30 the first duo announced - we expect others to follow, as a G40 is rumoured.

To look at the G10 and G30 are an echo of one another, with the same overall footprint and design ethos. Both feature a 6.5-inch 'Max Vision' LCD display, a rear quad camera setup, and large 5,000mAh battery capacity.

It's in the finer detail of specification where the G10 and G30 show their main differences. Here's a summary:

Cameras: G30 has a 64-megapixel main sensor, compared to G10's 48MP

Processor: G30 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, G10 is SD460

Screen: Same panel for both, but G30 offers 90Hz refresh rate

The two devices also look a little different given their finish options. The G10 comes in 'Aurora Gray' and 'Iridescent Pearl' options, while the G30 has a choice of 'Phantom Black' or 'Pastel Sky' (which sounds ambiguous at best - but we're told to expect colour-shift light-catching exteriors).

The Moto G10 will arrive in February, priced €149.99, while the Moto G30 will be a little more, at €179.99. It's all about affordability.

