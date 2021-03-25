(Pocket-lint) - Here it is, the flagship Motorola G series phone with Qualcomm Snapdrgon 800 hardware: the Moto G100 (also, peculiarly, called the Edge S in China - where it launched long before).

It was at the tail-end of 2020 that Motorola told us a flagship device in the G series family was coming. Which sounded a bit confusing, as the G series has always been among the more affordable devices.

But it's true, for the Moto G100 is a shake-up for the series. It's one of the first releases in a new naming convention - there's also the G10 and G30; the higher the number the higher the specification - and the first to feature a mobile desktop option, called Ready For.

In summary the G100 features a 6.7-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate, quad cameras to the rear, dual punch-hole front-facing cameras, and two unusually named finishes: Iridescent Sky and Iridescent Beryl.

Oh, and there's also a 3.5mm headphone port and a microSD card slot to expand the storage. No doing away with that just because it's a flagship competitor.

There's no official pricing, regional release or availability date just yet - only that Motorola is aiming to be around "half the price" of a top-end flagship competitor.

The best glimpse you'll get of this device right is the China-only Moto Edge S - which is the very same G100 hardware arrangement. How about that as a way to introduce a new naming convention whilst simultaneously adding confusion, eh?

Writing by Mike Lowe.