(Pocket-lint) - It was back at the beginning of December 2020 that Motorola confirmed a flagship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 800 series would arrive in 2021.

Now there's more info, with GSMArena reporting on the general manager of Motorola's China mobile phone business, Chen Jin, teasing on social media site Weibo. His statement, roughly translated, opens with: "The new series is coming soon, the new flagship is coming, and the Snapdragon 8XX is stable."

We also know the name of this flagship device - following codenames Capri and Nio - is confirmed as the Edge S, as shown at the top of the Weibo post. The below image also shows a glimpse of the famous 'batwing' Moto logo.

Jin's Weibo output, however, doesn't specifiy a great deal more. The exact chipset is undefined - with it be SD888 or something else? - with rumour suggesting it could run older SD865 hardware instead.

Otherwise news is pretty thin on the ground about what to expect from this 2021 flagship. Signs point to a 6.7-inch display with Full HD resolution and 105Hz refresh rate (yes, unusual, we know), but that's your lot at this moment in time.

We're sure Motorola will make a big deal about the new flagship as and when it's ready. Perhaps with Mobile World Congress in Shanghai just around the corner - from 23 to 25 February 2021 - that will be the launch ground.

Writing by Mike Lowe.