(Pocket-lint) - Ahead of CES 2021, Motorola is announcing a new affordable 5G device: The Motorola One 5G Ace, starting at $399. The Lenovo-owned brand is also updating its Moto G Power, Moto G Play, and Moto G Stylus smartphones.

The Motorola One 5G Ace follows the Motorola One 5G, which isn't just a good phone because it offers 5G future-proofing. It's simply just a good $399 phone for all it offers, including a smooth software experience and a sensible price. It looks a little plasticky, but otherwise, there's little within the space that can touch this Moto. Until now. Motorola's One 5G Ace pre-orders launch 8 January.

The One 5G Ace is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor and has 4GB to 6GB of RAM with 64GB or 128GB of storage (plus, it has the ability to expand to 1TB with microSD card expansion). Other features include a 6.7-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery. The One 5G Ace has a plastic frame and will come in Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver colour options at launch.

In terms of lenses, it offers a three-camera system on the rear, which consists of a 48-megapixel main, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 2-megapixel Macro Vision. The front camera is a Quad Pixel 16-megapixel sensor.

Overall, the Motorola One 5G Ace is a mid-tier device that should directly compete with Google's affordable Pixel 4A 5G handset.

Moving on to the Moto G series refresh, the second iteration of the Moto G Stylus has an updated design and new stylus. It's a 4G device that runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 platform. It offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (up to 512GB with microSD).

Other features include a 6.8-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery, and the same three-camera system and selfie shooter found on the One 5G Ace.

Next up is an updated Moto G Power, a big-battery budget device with a starting price of $199. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and 3GB or 4GB of RAM. It has a 6.6-inch display, a whopping 5,000mAh battery, and again triple rear cameras (48-megapixel main, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth). The front camera, however, drops down to 8 megapixels.

You can get the Moto G Power with either 32GB or 64GB of storage, with up to 512GB microSD card support. It starts at $249.99.

Lastly, Motorola unveiled the $169 Moto G Play with a 6.5-inch display, 13-megapixel dual-camera system, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage (up to 512GB with microSD), and 5,000mAh battery.

All three Moto G phones launch 14 January in the US. The One 5G Ace will launch the same day at Best Buy, Amazon, and elsewhere.

US carrier availability should follow in the coming months.

In terms of the software running in all the handsets, it's Android 10. But an update is coming for Android 11, Motorola said.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.