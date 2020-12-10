(Pocket-lint) - The 2021 Moto G Stylus has leaked, courtesy of an Amazon listing that included specs and images, as spotted by Phone Arena. It is expected to be an affordable mid-ranger with features also found in this year’s Moto G9 Plus.

For instance, the new Moto G Stylus will sport a 6.8-inch FHD+ display, which is larger than its predecessor’s 6.4-inch screen. The now-removed Amazon page also listed the device at $341. That's relatively inexpensive, but it's curiously pricier than the original G Stylus, which had a $299 launch price. It's possible this early listing didn't have accurate pricing data.

It's therefore unclear if everything else about the Amazon page is legitimate, but if it is, it looks like Motorola will include a 48-megapixel main rear camera on the G Stylus, as well as a quad-camera array like the one found on the Moto G9 Plus. It will reportedly house an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera.

The leaked listing mentions other G Stylus details, such as Android 10, a 4,000mAh battery, and “aurora white” and “aurora black" colours. It will be bundled with a stylus, too. Motorola hasn't unveiled this phone or confirmed any of its rumoured specs, but given the significance of this latest leak, we suspect the company will reveal all shortly. Or at least we hope so.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.