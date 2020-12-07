Is this the new Motorola Moto flagship? G10 nio revealed

(Pocket-lint) - A new flagship Moto G device has leaked although it's not a stunning departure from what has gone before - the front shot looks very much like the already announced Motorola One 5G. According to the leaker - Evan Blass - it's called the G10 nio. The 'nio' part is suggested to be a codename rather than something that will definitely reach the final product.

We found out last week that Moto was planning on introducing a flagship-level device to the Moto G series thanks to an announcement at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit. Moto said it would be one of the first to adopt the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 platform which is unashamedly flagship phone hardware.

There are conflicting signals whether the new phone would use that hardware or, as is more likely, it would employ the established Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 hardware instead. Moto only said it would bring "800 series experiences" to Moto G, rather than mentioning 888 by name.

Either way, it's an interesting move since the Moto G name has come to mean a great-value smartphone for a low price point.

In a video shown during the Qualcomm event, a Samsung DeX-like experience was also shown off - meaning that you might be able to connect the new device to a display, keyboard and monitor via a special dock.

Writing by Dan Grabham.