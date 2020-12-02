(Pocket-lint) - The Moto G series is known as being an affordable line of phones. But that's all set to change in 2021 - with the introduction of a flagship Moto G handset.

The news was confirmed by Motorola's President, Sergio Buniac, in an address as part of Qualcomm's Tech Summit 2020 - where the chip-maker revealed its Snapdragon 888 platform.

Buniac said, "2021 will mark the tenth generation of Moto G - and nothing would make us prouder than bringing [Qualcomm Snapdragon] 800 series experiences to this family. Our mission is to deliver smarter technology for all. We can't wait to show you more."

It's an interesting turn because first of all Snapdragon 800 is pitched as being the crème de la crème of the smartphone world, second of all Moto G isn't currently seen to aim at this market. Yes, Motorola released a Moto G 5G Plus in 2020, elevating its status to some degree, followed by a Moto G Pro - but neither were true flagship devices.

The company also used 2020 as the launchpad for the Motorola Edge, reintroducing itself into the flagship space for the first time in years - albeit, ironically, not on top-end Qualcomm hardware (that was reserved for the Edge+ only).

So it's all change for the Moto G series come 2021. What future does this spell for the not-that-well-received Edge? Will we see the Moto E range pull in a wider range of lower-spec devices to allow the G series to establish itself as the more flagship player?

All that's clear right now is that a Moto G using a top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 platform is confirmed for 2021. We'll just have to patiently wait, as Buniac put it, to be shown more.

Writing by Mike Lowe.