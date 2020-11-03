(Pocket-lint) - Motorola announced the Moto G9 Play a couple months ago, and now, a follow-up device has surfaced.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as @OnLeaks or SlashLeak's co-founder, has published a blog post to reveal key specs about the upcoming device and even renders. He has a great track record when it comes to leaking devices. So there is a possibility that much of what he's said is true, including that the phone could have a smaller battery size, a new hole punch selfie camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The device, which has a model number of XT-2117, is likely the Moto G10 Play. Similar to the G9 Play, on the rear, it's thought to have a main triple-camera housing near the top of the device, and on the front, there is a 6.5-inch screen with a hole punch in the left corner and a robust bottom chin. Yes, in case you forgot, Moto's G Play is a budget device series. Still, there are some modern features to be found here beside the rear cameras.

For instance, instead of a fingerprint reader on the back of the phone, it has a side-mounted position. It also maintains the 3.5mm jack. And while it ditched the 5,000mAh cell, the G10 Play still has a beefy 4,850mAh battery. According to Hemmerstoffer, the device should be announced within the next few weeks.

What do you think of that purple color? Kinda reminds us of the Yahoo phone.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.