(Pocket-lint) - During Prime Day 2020, US Prime members can find huge savings on everything from new TVs to robotic vacuums, including even a selection of smartphones from Motorola.

In fact, four Motorola phones have been discounted by up to $200 each.

That equals quite a savings when you factor in Motorola’s phones are usually already cheaper than the competition. The ones on sale include three entry-level handsets: The Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power, and Moto G Fast.

But the biggest savings come with the higher-end device, the Motorola Edge, which will see $200 slashed from its regular price of $699.99. The Edge is ready to work with 5G and offers 256GB of storage, a 64-megapixel camera, and a 90hz 6.7-inch OLED display.

But the other three phones all do see significant price drops, percentage-wise, too. The Moto G Stylus fell to $239.99 (a $60 price drop), the Moto G Power is down to $199.99 ($50 price drop), and the Moto G Fast is $145.99 ($55 off).

All four models are unlocked and work with the major US carriers.

To see how Motorola’s phones compare to more high-end smartphones available to buy now, see our best phones guide here.

Prime Day is Amazon's annual sale, exclusive to Prime members who subscribe to Amazon Prime. This year, Prime members in the US, UK, and several other countries around the globe can get access to thousands of discounts across Amazon from 13 October to 14 October.

We also have a guide on Amazon shopping tips, tricks, and hacks here.

