(Pocket-lint) - The Moto E series has long been Motorola's entry-level phone series, offering Google's Android goodness on a budget. That's set to continue with the Moto E7 Plus - which will retail for £129/€149 - but the handset boasts an impressive 48-megapixel main camera.

It was only a couple of years back that such a camera unit was the top spec feature you could hope to find in a phone. And it's already trickled down to this budget end of the market.

Motorola no doubt has a lot of component stock - the same camera made it way into the second-gen Razr flip phone (which is over 10 times the price) - as it's a camera that's appeared in many of its devices.

Other than the low price, other reasons the E7 Plus will appeal is its large battery - it's 5,000mAh - which, in combination with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, should last absolutely ages. That processor is low-end, though, so don't expect performance perfection if you're into gaming and such like - this is much more a phone for the functional daily tasks.

The 'Plus' in the name alludes to the large screen size. It's a 6.5-inch panel with an HD+ resolution - that's 720 x 1600 pixels - so big scale, but not as refined in terms of sharpness as higher-end handsets.

If you're looking for a big screen on a small budget, the Moto E7 Plus could make a lot of sense. It will only be available from Motorola and Lenovo websites directly, priced at £129/€149, and available in either Twilight Orange (pictured) or Misty Blue.

Writing by Mike Lowe.