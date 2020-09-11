Motorola shows off chunky new Moto G9 Plus

(Pocket-lint) - Motorola may have announced the first two parts of its Moto G9 lineup recently, the Moto G9 and G9 Play, but it kept behind the phones' big brother, the Moto G9 Plus.

That was undermined earlier this week by a major leak from Orange Slovakia which fed us details of what looked like the phone's full specs list, and Motorola's quite sensibly followed this up by confirming the phone's existence and specs itself.

The G9 Plus is, as it sounds, the biggest of the G9 series with a 6.8-inch display to the other two phones' 6.5, and packs 1080p resolution onto that screen.

It has a quad-camera setup, as it very much the vogue, with a 64MP main lens, ultra-wide shooter, macro lens and depth sensor - that, too, is very much the arrangement that budget phones are favouring right now, if they go for a four-camera system. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

It's powered by a Snapdragon 730G, which is a bit of a boost over the standard G9 and G9 Play, and it packs 4G connectivity, so there's no budget-friendly 5G here, but a 5000mAh battery should make for plenty of juice, making the G9 Power another Moto phone for those who want long battery life.

The phone's been announced and released in Brazil at is stands, at a price that translates to around £330 - which has us suspecting that it might cost less in other markets, given that the Slovakian leak had it closer to around £230 in Europe, which more straightforwardly mimics the price of the older Moto G8 Plus.

Availability and pricing in other regions hasn't been confirmed yet, but we should hopefully hear more on that front soon.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.