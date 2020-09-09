(Pocket-lint) - After flipping its way onto the smartphone scene in inimitable style, the Motorola Razr is back for round two. But don't call it the Razr 2 - as the 2020 model is the 5G variant, which also brings with it some design and feature tweaks.

Central to the Motorola Razr 5G is, as the name spells out loud and clear, it brings faster connectivity potential as a result of using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 platform. In the USA, however, there's not even the '5G' in the name - it's just called the Motorola Razr once again - to avoid numerical launches (apparently the existing Verizon exclusive will continue in the market, a Motorola representative told us in an interview ahead of the launch event).

The clamshell phone sequel isn't just the original model with 5G slapped inside though. The design, while fundamentally similar, sees the 'chin' tapered more and the optical fingerprint scanner moved from the front of the closed device to the rear instead.

The moving of such parts, along with the new chipset, also permitted Motorola more internal space to play with - which has allowed for an increase in battery capacity (up from 2,500mAh to 2,800mAh).

There's also a much more up-to-date 48-megapixel main front camera, complete with optical image stabilisation (OIS), to help bring the second-gen Razr into alignment with expectation.

The software has also advanced, with Android 10 now on board. The big shift is the smaller Quick View display has been opened up far more than before - you can open any app on the front panel, if you so wish, while the addition of a notification bar makes it easier to select and dismiss notifications without opening the device in full. We suspect this software will also arrive on the 2019 Razr, although Motorola could not confirm this at the time of writing.

We've been using the new Motorola Razr - which will cost £1,399/€1,499/$1,399 when it arrives "this fall" - for five days ahead of this launch announcement. Our initial impressions will be available here following the launch (from 22:00 UK time).

