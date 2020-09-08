Moto G9 Plus leaks, confirming specs for this affordable Android

(Pocket-lint) - Motorola has officially announced the first of its next-gen Moto G9 devices - with the G9 Play - but we've now seen a comprehensive leak from Orange Slovakia, detailing one of the more exciting models - the Moto G9 Plus.

The leak was shared by WinFutrue's Roland Quandt on Twitter, with a screenshot of the Orange Slovakia website. That original page has now removed most of the details, but it hasn't been completely taken down.

The phone design looks similar to previous Moto G devices, with a punch hole camera in the 6.81-inch 1080p display.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus. courtesy of Orange Slovakia.https://t.co/Pr4Ept5mOx pic.twitter.com/iKs9m6iNSA — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 6, 2020

The main design feature on the rear of the phone is the camera array, with a whole collection of lenses packed into the frame. The main camera is 64-megapixels, but the other cameras aren't confirmed - we suspect it will be ultra-wide, depth and macro, which seems to make up the roster for most budget phones.

There's no confirmation of the hardware and this listing says that it's 4G rather than 5G, but we do get 4GB RAM and 128GB storage confirmed.

The battery is said to be 5000mAh which sounds great and should last for a long time.

The price of the phone is given as €255 - about £230 - which sounds around the right sort of price for the Moto G9 Plus. That's the price of the Moto G8 Plus, so it looks like a straight update and replace.

Currently we don't know when this phone will be launched, but the listing suggests that it's going to happen imminently.

Writing by Chris Hall.