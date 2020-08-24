Moto G9 specs confirmed via Indian retailer

(Pocket-lint) - There have been a number of leaks for the forthcoming Moto G9 Plus so far, but now we can add the details of the regular G9 to the list, thanks to an early listing from an Indian retailer.

Over on Flipkart.com, you can find the Motorola Moto G9 listed in two colours - Forest Green and Sapphire Blue - revealing all the major specs that those devices will be offering.

There will be a 6.5-inch 1600 x 720 pixel display on the front with a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera. The phone measures 75.73 x 165.21 x 9.18mm and weighs 200g. Most of that weight is thanks to the 5000mAh battery, which seems to be the trend for lower level phones these days.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with 4GB RAM. There's 64GB of storage with support for microSD up to 512GB. There's no support for 5G, you only get up to 4G.

There's triple camera on the rear of the phone arranged into a square sitting on the midline of the back, with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor - so in reality, you only really get one useful camera. The selfie camera on the front is 8-megapixels.

Flipkart is listing the phone as discounted from ₹14,999 (around £150) which sounds around the right sort of price for Moto's entry point to the Moto G family.

Currently there's no word on when to expect the launch of the new Moto G family, but according to Ishan Agarwal, a reliable leaker on Twitter, sales will start from 31 August.

Motorola has recently launched Moto G devices in phases, sometimes not revealing the based model until others are already on sale. We've heard quite a lot around the Moto G9 Plus so far, so given this new information, we'd expect them to see an announcement around the same time.

Motorola is known to have a launch event on 9 September, thought to be for the Moto Razr 2, so it's likely to want to release other devices in advance so they don't clutter the launch event. These dates also sit close to IFA 2020, which is where we expect Motorola originally planned to launch these phones.

