(Pocket-lint) - Motorola is promising to “flip the smartphone experience once again" at a hardware event next month, according to reports.

The Lenovo-owned company reportedly has announced an event for 9 September. If you're wondering what sort of product it plans to unveil, one can assume it will debut a new foldable device. In fact, a GIF for the event, shared by Droid-Life, appears to show a flip phone closing shut. Motorola also seems to be using the same font as its foldable Razr event invites from last year, which, at the time, teased: "You're going to flip".

Add it all up, and Motorola could be readying a new version of its Razr foldable phone. That's not surprising, given it surfaced in a leaked photo in July.

The new Razr is thought to feature a 48-megapixel main camera and a 20-megapixel selfie camera, as well as a Snapdragon 765, 256GB of built-in storage, 8GB of RAM, a 2845mAh battery, a 6.2-inch main display, and 5G connectivity, all of which apart from the same-sized screen would be improvements.

The original foldable Razr has a $1,499 price in the US and was criticised for having a lacklustre screen, battery life, camera, hinge, and so on. So, let's hope the second-generation foldable clamshell is a big upgrade. For more about how the device is expected to look and work, see our rumour guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.