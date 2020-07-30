(Pocket-lint) - The follow-up to the Motorola Razr comes by many names - Motorola Razr 2, Razr 2020, Odyssey - but one thing's for sure; it'll look just like last year's model.

However, thanks to a leaked photo of the phone in "real life", we can see that it could have some minor changes.

You can see the image of the outside of the alleged new handset below (the rest is hidden behind @evleaks' paywall on Patreon), but it apparently comes with a larger screen on the inside.

Fuzzy and blurred though it is, you can still see some minor differences to the currently-available model. The bottom edge looks rounder, for example, with the whole device seeming a little less straight-edged. The biggest alteration though seems to be with the facing camera unit. It looks like the Razr 2 has the flash to the side, while the original has it at the bottom of the lens.

There's also no fingerprint scanner on the chin, which you can see in our own review photo of the original below.

As for other spec, we can only go by previous leaks.

It has been said that the Razr 2 will launch sometime in September and be a 5G handset. Current expectations are that it will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor running the show, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The battery is alleged to be 2,845mAh and will be capable of 18W fast charging.

The cameras wil be 48-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear and front respectively.

You can find out more about the phone in our extensive round-up here: Motorola Razr 2 release date, specs, pricing and rumours.

Writing by Rik Henderson.