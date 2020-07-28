(Pocket-lint) - Motorola's Moto G series is one of the best budget smartphone ranges around. Since its launch in 2013, it has continued to improve over the years, offering exceptional value for money in the budget and

markets.

The Moto G8 Plus launched in October 2019, meaning it could almost be time for its annual refresh expected to be called the Moto G9 Plus.

This is everything we know so far about the Moto G9 Plus.

Possibly October 2020

Hopefully under £250 in the UK

Although no specific date has been mentioned in rumours, the Motorola Moto G8 Plus launched in October 2019, ahead of the rest of the G8 range, which includes the Moto G8 Power, Moto G8 Power Lite and the Moto G8.

With a couple of rumours now floating around about the Moto G9 Plus, it is thought its launch isn't too far off. Sometime in October 2020 would make sense - a year after its predecessor. As for the rest of the Moto G9 range, if Motorola follows the G8 pattern, the devices will likely appear early 2021.

In terms of price, the Moto G8 Plus costs £239 in the UK and €269 - it isn't available in the US. We would therefore expect the Moto G9 Plus to stay under the £250 in the UK. A leaked listing on a Spanish retailer site puts it at €277.15, which is around £250 in the UK and $315 in the US.

Plastic design likely

Full HD+ resolution expected

6.3-inch or larger expected

The Motorola Moto G8 and G8 Plus both have plastic backs and frames. It would be lovely to see the G9 Plus get a more premium face lift - switching out that plastic for glass perhaps - but there's nothing to suggest this will be the case at the moment and we wouldn't want to see a price hike for the privilege either.

The Moto G8 Plus has a tear drop notch on the front at the top of the display to allow for the front camera and there's a discreet triple camera system on the rear, positioned in the top left corner. Its 6.3-inch display has a Full HD+ resolution so we'd expect at least the same size and resolution from the Moto G9 Plus.

4GB RAM/128GB storage mentioned

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690?

5G capable?

The Motorola G9 Plus has been listed on a retailer site with 4GB of RAM - the same as the Moto G8 Plus - and 128GB of storage, which is double what the G8 Plus offers. There is nothing to say the listing is accurate though and it's likely there will be a couple of variants.

With the Moto G8 Plus offering a 4000mAh battery, along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, we'd expect to see upgrades in both these areas for the Moto G9 Plus.

We'd love to see the recently-announced Snapdragon 690 on board, which offers 5G, but at the moment, the leaks for the Moto G9 Plus haven't suggested any specific hardware, other than a 4700mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

More features than G9 range likely

The Motorola Moto G8 Plus has a triple camera system on the rear comprised of a 48-megapixel main sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 16-megapixel action cam. On the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

No leaks have suggested what camera capabilities we can expect from the Moto G9 Plus as yet but it is likely to offer more in terms of features than the rest of the future Moto G9 range.

Here are all the rumours surrounding the Moto G9 Plus so far.

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus appeared on the TUV Rheinland Certification Authority website with the model numbers XT2087-1 and XT2087-2. The device was listed with a 4700mAh battery and 30W fast charging capabilities.

A device with the model number Motorola XT2087-2 has appeared on the EEC certification website. Though the Moto G9 Plus isn't mentioned by name in the certification, the model number listed has been associated with the G9 Plus in the past on spanish retailer site Paratupc.

Twitter user @Sudhanshu1414 shared a screenshot of a spanish retailer site Paratupc with the Motorola Moto G9 Plus, model number XT2087-2, listed with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for €277.15.

Seems like Motorola moto g9 plus launch might not be so far.#motog9plus #motog9series pic.twitter.com/lFRTBCk6Zl — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) July 13, 2020

