Motorola Razr 2 coming with 5G, faster charging

The Motorola Razr was one of the most exciting phone arrivals in recent years - a grand reimagining of the original Razr flip phone. However, it never really took off, with many citing a variety of issues from battery life to physical durability.

Can the Motorola Razr 2 fix those problems? There are various leaks coming out that point to a sequel coming - Motorola's South African general manager already confirmed one is coming - including specifications such as 5G and fast-charging.

But the big question is just how different will the second-gen Razr be? Not very is out best guess. We suspect it will be a soft rework, featuring a couple of new colours - evleaks on Twitter reveals there's a Mercury Silver; previous leaks have pointed to a gold version - and with 5G connectivity in tact, bringing Motorola's 2020 message of speedy connectivity to the fore.

Mysmartprice also reveals the 3C certification for the product, showing that the Razr 2 will come with 18W fast-charging. While that's quicker than before, it's still not lightning quick like many flagships of today. But as the Razr's battery is smaller capacity anyway this ought not pose an issue.

Anything else of note? The Razr 2 is said to feature a 48MP primary camera and 20MP secondary, bringing it more in line with modern standards - the lower resolutions of the original Razr phone were always up for question. There's also said to be 256GB storage as standard, although we wonder if that will be for a special colour edition only.

So the flip phone is about to be back. Again. We'll see how this one unfolds come September time...