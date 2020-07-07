Want super-fast 5G connectivity but don't want to pay big bucks? You might want a Moto G 5G Plus in that case.

This isn't the first time the brand has produced a 5G phone by any means, but it is the first time for the G series - the goal being affordability.

Here's what to expect from the Moto G 5G Plus.

Dimensions: 168 x 74 x 9mm / Weight: 207g

Water-repellent design (no IP rating)

Side-positioned fingerprint scanner

Finishes: Surfing Blue, Mystic Lilac

3.5mm headphone jack

NFC (Google Pay)

There are a whole lot of phones in the Moto G family. The G 5G Plus slots in among them at the higher end, not only because of its 5G modem inside, but because of various specifications too.

There's NFC for contactless payments, such as Google Play, which isn't a staple in some of the more budget models in the range. There's a side-positioned fingerprint sensor, over the power button, rather than using the rear-positioned method - which makes for a cleaner, more complete design.

Don't get confused between the Moto G 5G Plus and the Moto G Pro, though, the latter doesn't come with 5G connectivity - instead it features an integrated stylus.

Oh, and because you're probably wondering - why 'Plus'? There's no good answer to that just yet. Motorola's release cycle is all out of whack, so expect a 'non-Plus' 5G device to launch in a few months' time (the same thing happened with the G8 Plus, which launched many months prior to the G8).

6.7-inch 'Cinema Vision' display

Full HD+ (1080 x 2400)

90Hz refresh rate

21:9 aspect ratio

Where the 5G device delivers bigger than most of its G series cousins is with the display. At 6.7-inches it's the same physical size - and a 21:9 aspect ratio - as you'll find in the top-end Motorola Edge+.

The G 5G Plus doesn't have the curved edges, though, but it does still carry over the 90Hz refresh rate - making this a premium positioning. The resolution, at Full HD+, also delivers plenty on the pixels front.

Quad rear camera system:

Main: 48-megapixel, f/1.8 aperture, 1.6μm pixel size Wide (118-degrees): 8MP, f/2.2, 1.12μm Macro (2cm focus): 5MP, f/2.2, 1.12μm Depth: 2MP, f/2.2, 1.75μm

Dual selfie camera system:

Main: 16MP, f/2.0, 1.0μm Wide: 8MP, f/2.2, 1.12μm

4K video at 30fps max

As you can see from the G 5G Plus's rear, the camera unit is distinctive. Positioned to the top corner it's got four distinct lenses: a 48-megapixel main, sat alongside a wide-angle (8MP), close-up macro (5MP), and background-blurring depth sensor (2MP). Having used the depth and macro lenses in other devices, however, you can more or less discount those - they're not very capable.

A first for any Moto G phone is to be seen around the front: there's a dual punch-hole design; those two circular openings in the screen letting the wide and ultra-wide selfie cameras peek through. We don't like how it appears in design terms, but there's a lot of added potential from ultra-wide selfies - such as when getting a group of friends into shot.

5,000mAh battery, TurboPower Wired (20W)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor

Android 10 operating system

4GB/6GB RAM options

5G (sub-6GHz)

The Moto G family has been gradually expanding. The G 5G Plus is no different: it's 9mm thick because there's a huge battery capacity inside. Indeed, it matches the Moto G8 Power in terms of capacity. That will mean the G 5G Plus will last for an age - and hold up longer when those extra fast connections demand more of battery life.

It's a fairly powerful device, too, featuring Qualcomm's 765 processor. One, this is 5G compatible. Two, it's even appearing in flagship devices - such as the LG Velvet. We were expecting Moto to go a little lower-end, with a SD690 platform, but that's not the case - perhaps that will appear in the 'non-Plus' G 5G later down the line.

In terms of software it's the usual Google Android treatment, complete with the Moto app to handle distinct display, actions, tips and gaming functions. It's a clean software experience, with no unwarranted double-ups of apps like you'll find on some lesser competition.

Interestingly, this G model isn't destined for North America. In a call with Pocket-lint, Motorola was explicit that it's a European only release. Whether that means a different type of handset, or one with a different name, in the future is currently unclear.

4GB+64GB: €349, available from July

6GB+128GB: €399, available from July

The G 5G Plus will come in two variants: a 4GB RAM model with 64GB storage, priced £299/€349; and a 6GB RAM model with 128GB storage, priced £349/€399. Both will be available from July, perhaps August, depending on country-based specifics.

That's really the goal of the Moto G 5G Plus: to deliver fast speeds at a lower price than most of the competition. As the months pass by, this area is where the mobile market will become more and more focused - and Motorola is one of the first to make it there.