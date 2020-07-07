Moto G 5G Plus brings speedy connectivity at a lower price

Motorola hasn't been shy when it comes to releasing phones: the G series has had umpteen releases in a short space of time. And now it's getting its first 5G connected phone, the Moto G 5G Plus.

Why 'Plus'? That's something Motorola couldn't answer when we quizzed the company. But given its obscure release cycle - the G8 Plus arrived well before the G8, for example - we would anticipate a G 5G to arrive in the not-too-distant future.

But back to the 5G Plus. This certainly isn't Motorola's first 5G phone - it was the very first company to offer such connectivity, with the 5G Moto Mod; more recently the Motorola Edge+ has brough dual band 5G to the market - but it's the first Moto G series device to bring such connectivity with a focus on lower price.

Just how much? The 5G Plus will be priced £299/€349 in its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage guise; it's £349/€399 in its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage format. There's no US price because, as confirmed by Motorola in an interview with Pocket-lint, the Moto G 5G Plus isn't destined for North America.

Other core aspects about the 5G Plus is the 6.7-inch screen on the front, which is similar to the Moto Edge's panel - in that it's 21:9 aspect and the same size, Full HD+ resolution, and 90Hz refresh - but, of course, minus the curved edges. There's a dual selfie camera - hence the double punch-hole on the front - with wide and ultra-wide cameras.

On the back you'll see a four camera arrangement, comprising 48-megapixel main sensor (it uses Quad Pixel technology to combine four into one, delivering 12MP results by default), an 8MP wide-angle (118 degrees), a 5MP macro (for close-up shooting), and a 2MP depth sensor.

Add a 5,000mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 processor series (needed for 5G - although we thought it'd be the SD690), and the Moto G 5G Plus sounds like quite the catch. It will be available from late July to early August in various parts of Europe.