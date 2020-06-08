Lenovo-owned Motorola has announced a phone with a pop-up selfie camera.

Called the Motorola One Fusion Plus, it is Motorola's second phone with a pop-up selfie camera, following last year’s Motorola One Hyper. Similar to its predecessor, it features a 6.5-inch 1080p display with no notch or hole punch. In terms of difference, there are a number of upgrades present.

For instance, on the outside of the phone, there is a quad-camera array on the rear. It houses a 64-megapixel sensor, a wide-angle 8-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the inside, there is a 5,000mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 730 processor. The One Hyper had dual cameras, 4GB of RAM, a smaller battery, and a slower chip.

But both phones sport a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for that pop-up selfie camera, for example, GSMArena found that the Motorola One Hyper features a 16-megapixel sensor, whereas the One Hyper has a 32-megapixel one. Motorola also implemented slower 15W charging, versus 27W for the One Hyper. Add it all up, and the Motorola One Fusion Plus will retail for €15 less than the One Hyper when it launches in Europe in late June 2020.

It is expected to cost €299 (about $337/£262). There’s currently no information about a US release.