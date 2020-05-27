Some things in life are certain - and we can probably add Motorola announcing a new phone each month to that idiom. The Moto G8 Pro is the latest, adding a built-in stylus to the affordable phone game.

However, in a sense the G8 Pro isn't a brand new phone, per se, it's a rebadged version of the Moto G Stylus - the former being for European shores (with NFC included for contactless payments and such like), the latter for the American market (therefore without NFC).

The G8 Pro adds a fair amount extra over the original G8 model though. While its screen is the same size, at 6.4-inches, it brings more resolution (1080 x 2300 vs the basic model's 720 x 1560).

Then there's the G8 Pro's camera setup: it's a triple rear arrangement, comprising 48-megapixel main, 16MP wide-angle (and video camera), and 2MP macro. There's also a Time-of-Flight depth sensor.

Other specs are familiar: a 4,000mAh battery capacity to bring long life (same as the G8 and G8 Power), the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and rear-positioned fingerprint scanner.

The big take-away of the G8 Pro is, of course, its integrated stylus. This is what really stands the handset apart from the rest of the G series range, allowing for note-taking and actions from the pen accessory.

Price-wise there's no concrete information just yet. The equivalent US device cost $300 at launch back in February 2020, so we would consider a similar £/€299 asking price to be around the expectation.