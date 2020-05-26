Motorola's Razr foldable phone is a re-imagination of the iconic Razr phone from 15 years ago, offering a play on nostalgia but with a flexible OLED screen, second Quick View display on the front, resulting in an exciting move in the folding phone trend.

It isn't perfect though - and as with the original Samsung Galaxy Fold - there is room for improvement. Enter the Motorola Razr 2 - a second generation foldable phone from the Lenovo-owned company.

Here's everything we have heard so far about the Motorola Razr 2.

September 2020

Pricing around same?

A Lenovo executive suggested a second generation model of the Motorola Razr foldable phone was in the pipeline for September, which would normally be around the time of consumer electronics show IFA in Berlin.

The exec did say "I think" in the podcast interview though and he didn't offer any further detail on pricing or whether September would be the announcement month or the release month, or both.

In terms of pricing, we'd expect the Razr 2 to sit around the same ballpark as the current model, unless there's a big change in design, in which case it is likely to be pricier than the current model, though we wouldn't be surprised to see it continue to undercut rivals like Samsung.

In the US, the current Razr foldable costs $1500. In Europe, it's €1599 and in the UK, it's an EE exclusive with contracts starting around £60/month. It's not currently clear if a second generation model will also be an EE exclusive.

Similar design to Razr (2019) expected

Based on the rumours so far, it looks like the second generation of the Motorola Razr will look similar to the 2019 model, with specification upgrades rather than drastic design changes.

A couple of patents have suggested various design options though, including one with an in-display fingerprint sensor and multiple sensors on the sides of the device, as well as one a modular section at the top. Patents rarely see the light of day though so we wouldn't hold our breath for either just yet.

5G enabled

8GB RAM, 256GB storage

2845mAh battery

The Motorola Razr 2 is reported to come with a host of specification upgrades, including 5G capabilities, more RAM, camera upgrades and battery upgrades.

Based on a report from XDA Developers, the Razr 2 will have the same main 6.20-inch OLED foldable display and secondary 2.69-inch OLED display, but it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and sport a 2845mAh battery. It will also run Android 10 out of the box, it's said.

By comparison, the Razr (2019) offers the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, Android 9 Pie, and a 2510mAh battery.

48MP main sensor

20MP front sensor

There have been a couple of rumours about the Motorola Razr 2's cameras. The report from XDA Developers that gave us a few of the other specifications claims the Razr 2 will see an upgrade to a 48-megapixel main camera and 20-megapixel front camera in place of the 2019 Razr's 16MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Meanwhile, one patent filed suggested the Razr 2 would offer a fisheye camera and support 360-degree video recording. As we mentioned previously though, many patents don't end up becoming reality so don't count on this one just yet.

Here are all the rumours we have heard so far surrounding the Motorola Moto Razr 2.

According to a report from XDA Developers, the Motorola Razr 2 will offer specifications that will bridge the gap between the Razr 2019 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The report claims a source has said the Razr 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and a 2845mAh battery.

The source also claims the rear camera will be upgraded to Samsung's 48MP ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor while the front camera is getting upgraded to a 20MP sensor. It's also said the device will run Android 10 out of the box.

When discussing Levovo's plans to release a Motorola Razr 2 plus a possible date, Lenovo's South Africa general manager, Thibault Dousson, told the Reframed Tech podcast: "There's a new version coming up. There's one in September I think."

Motorola's Vice President of Consumer Experience Design, Ruben Castano, and Director of Product Management, Carl Steen, who were both involved in the design of the creation of the Motorola Razr 2019, told TechRadar they would like the form factor of a newer model to be the same as the current version.

The two also reportedly said the True Display on the front might change shape.

Roland Quandt tweeted that Motorola will launch a 5G model of the Razr in China before the end of 2020. It is possible the device will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 chipset that was announced in December 2019.

China's getting a 5G capable version of the new screen-folding Motorola RAZR this year. https://t.co/IbZYZyqKbe — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 23, 2020

Motorola Mobility filed another patent in August 2019, spotted by LetsGoDigital following its publish in December 2019, for 'an 'electronic device with linking housing pivotally coupled between device housings'.

The patent images showed a clamshell device with a slim elongated display when unfolded and a display on the front when folded. The top of the device doesn't rotate when the device is opened, it is claimed, sitting at a right angle instead. It is also said to incorporate three cameras, one facing the top, one the rear and one the front, allowing for 360-degree video capture.

According to the patent, Motorola also wants to make the top section modular. The patent description offers several options including a module for a projector or a stereo speaker.

Spotted by LetsGoDigital, Motorola Mobility filed a patent in May 2018 that was approved on 21 November 2019 for a folding phone with four sensors on either side of the device.

The patent images show a device similar to the Motorola Razr (2019) with a horizontal fold and it's claimed the sensors would also recognise gestures like a swipe and perform 20 different gestures and functions - 13 when open and seven when closed.

The patent images also show an in-display fingerprint sensor, though there is no detail on this in the information. The 2019 Razr has a physical fingerprint sensor.