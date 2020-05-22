Motorola will release a second-generation version of its Moto Razr foldable phone this coming September.

A Lenovo executive confirmed that the company plans to release a Motorola Razr 2 plus a possible date when speaking to a podcast about future tech and the, sometimes negative, critical reception of the current device.

"There’s a new version coming up. There’s one in September I think," Lenovo South Africa's general manager, Thibault Dousson, told Reframed Tech.

Little else was revealed about the foldable handset - whether it will simply be a refresh of the existing model or complete reimagining - but it's exciting news that Motorola's parent company isn't giving up the ghost quite yet.

The current Razr takes design cues from the classic mobile phone of old, but sports a folding 6.2-inch display on the inside, plus a 2.7-inch screen on the outer front of the case. This allows the phone to be used with some applications without needing to open it.

It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, but that will more than likely be swapped for a more powerful equivalent.

We don't yet know if the second-generation model will be an EE exclusive like the first, but do expect it to be roughly the same price: around £70 up front on a £64 monthly contract.

