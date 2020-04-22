It's been rumoured for quite some time, but now its official: the Moto Edge+ marks Motorola's proper return to the flagship phone game.

Announced today, 22 April 2020, the Edge+ is joined by a lower-spec Edge model, offering both top-end and more affordable entry-points.

We've got a round-up of everything you need to know about the lead device's specifications, along with a comparison of both Edge devices for you to dig into.

In summary, however, here's what to expect. The Edge series is all about that curved screen - Moto calls it an Endless Edge display - which folds around both sides for a zero bezel appearance.

In addition, the Edge+ brings the top-end Qualcomm SD865 platform, along with 5G (both mmwave and Sub-6GHz), a triple rear camera system - including a 108-megapixel main camera - and a punch-hole front selfie camera.

There's no pop-up cameras, no sliding parts, no folds, no flips: it's just a good ol' flagship. And a big one, too. The screen, at 6.7-inches across its 21:9 aspect ratio means it's a tall device. The large battery capacity, at 5,000mAh, also means it's a thick device, too, at 203g all-in.

High spec also comes with a high asking price: the Moto Edge+ will go on sale for €1199 when it launches in May. Yep, we gulped too - especially as the standard Edge, with an almost identical screen, is half that price, at €599.