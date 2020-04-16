Motorola Edge photo leak shows 64-megapixel triple camera

Motorola will host an event next Wednesday, 22 April, to unveil its Edge and Edge+ flagship phones, but here's a "real-life" image of the smaller of the two devices to get your tastebuds a-tinglin'.

You can clearly see the rear of the alleged Motorola Edge in the leaked pic, with its rumoured triple-lens camera running down the top-left.

And, because there is tiny writing next to the lens unit, you can see that it is made up of a 64-megapixel main camera, plus a 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel "AI camera" (wide-angle and telephoto).

This matches previously leaked specifications posted by XDA Developers. That site also claimed the rear camera will sport features "like 4-in-1 pixel binning technology", laser autofocus and a deal LED flash.

The front camera, it said, will be 25-megapixel.

As for the Motorola Edge+, rumours point to a similar camera make-up, but with the main camera on the rear upgraded to 108-megapixels.

Other leakes specifications point to a 6.67-inch display for the Edge, with a resolution of 2340 x 1080, 90Hz refresh rate and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Its battery is said to be 4500mAh, but with not wireless charging capabilities.

We'll find out more on Wednesday 22 April 2020. You will be able to follow the event live right here.