Motorola Edge launch event: How to watch and what to expect

It's been a while since Motorola launched a flagship phone if you don't count the foldable Razr. But the company has now confirmed it plans to hold an event in April to presumably announce a new premium phone - the Moto Edge - that's repeatedly leaked in recent weeks.

Motorola plans to hold an online-only “Flagship Launch E-vent” on Wednesday 22 April at 12pm ET (9am ET/5pm GMT).

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/FNqbOskRxg — Motorola (@Moto) April 13, 2020

Motorola will likely host its event live stream on YouTube. You might also be able to follow along on the company's Twitter and website. We hope to embed the live stream player here once it becomes available, so bookmark this page and be sure to check back on 22 April.

There are actually two new flagship phones coming from Motorola, according to the rumour mill: The Motorola Edge and the Edge+. They are expected to feature 6.7-inch curved-edge "waterfall" displays with punch holes for the selfie camera. On the back, on the Edge+, there should be a vertical camera setup that houses four sensors. The standard Edge model should have three sensors.

Both phones could support 5G, although the Edge is expected to rely on the Snapdragon 765, while the Edge+ could get the Snapdragon 865. That's the same chipset found inside most other 2020 flagships, suggesting the Edge+ is the more premium of the two handsets.

