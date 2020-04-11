Motorola’s first foldable phone, aka the foldable Razr, finally comes in new blush gold colour, which you can now purchase.

The fresh gold model, called Noir black, features a black-and-gold colour layout. It's a Verizon-exclusive phone that costs $1,500 in the US. It features the same specs as the original model. In our review of the foldable phone, we said it's most complete foldable to date, one that addresses issues with screen creases and build-quality in a proper and convincing way. We'd rather pocket this over the Samsung or Huawei solutions.

Although the foldable now has a gold colour option, the phone itself is still heavily criticized. The processor isn't the best going, and the cameras aren't a particularly prominent feature, and the battery life might well be questionable (we can't say for certain).

Check out our review of the foldable phone for more details. You can order the blush-gold Razr now in 128GB capacities for $1,499.99 from Verizon.