Motorola announces Moto G8 Power Lite: an affordable phone with epic battery life

Motorola has announced a new affordable king of battery life: the Moto G8 Power Lite. The latest in the Moto G8 series has a 5,000mAh battery which the company says can get you through two full days of moderate use.

To get that kind of longevity from a battery in an affordable package obviously means some compromise elswhere, and that comes primarily in form of the display. It's a large 6.5-inch 20:9 LCD panel, but it features HD+ 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

Clearly then, not the sharpest screen in town, but with a pixel density over 260 ppi, it should be more than enough for the average consumer who just needs a smartphone that works. This kind of drop is expected in a phone which is essentially a cheaper version of the already quite affordable Moto G8 Power.

That display features a subtle dew-drop style notch in the top for the selfie camera, is flat, and has relatively slim bezels around the sides, ensuring most of that front space is taken up by the screen.

Turn it around and you'll find a triple camera system on the back. Sadly, there's no telephoto or ultra-wide here. Instead, the primary camera is joined by a macro sensor to help close-up focussing and a depth sensor for added information.

There's also a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor placed within the round Motorola logo near the cameras.

Inside you get 64GB storage, which you can expand using a microSD card slot if you'd like to, plus you get 4GB RAM to help things keep ticking over day-to-day.

It's water resistant - for minor splashes and light rain (not submersion) - and has the standard Moto experiences like Moto Action, which lets you use gestures/motions to launch functions. Chopping twice for launching the flashlight, or turning your wrist to open the camera, for example.

If battery life is of utmost importance to you, but you don't want to spend the money required for a big flagship, the Moto G8 Power Lite may just be the phone for you.

It launches first in Germany with pricing set at €169, with other regions in Europe, Asia, Australia and Latin America to follow afterwards.