Moto Edge+ leaks in detailed renders, looks mighty fine

The Moto Edge+ is said to be Motorola's return to the flagship space, a market It has been less active in in recent years than the budget end of the scale.

That's an exciting proposition for many, because the vast majority of flagship phones are heavily manufacturer customised on the software side: Samsung, Huawei (as it was), Xiaomi, LG. Motorola's approach with its cleaner Android software could prove a popular alternative to the Google Pixel, and steal a march on Nokia which didn't do so well with the Nokia 9.

The Moto Edge+ can now be viewed in great detail thanks to a full set of images shared by Evan Blass, probably the most renowned leaker in the business.

The images clearly show the waterfall display with punch hole camera in the top left corner and the big camera selection around the back, topped with a 108-megapixel main camera.

There's minimal top bezel but still some chin down at the bottom, while there's a 3.5mm headphone socket on the top of the phone - one of the few manufacturers to still include this legacy connection.

What's striking about these renders is just how much of a curve appears to be on the edges of the display. The term "waterfall" has been widely adopted for these devices where there's a 90-degree roll over the edges (or thereabouts) and it certainly looks like Motorola want to do something a little more dramatic here.

While Evan Blass isn't sharing any core specs, we've heard those from other sources, with talk of a Snapdragon 865 at the heart, including 5G, 12GB RAM and a 5170mAh battery - which is pretty huge.

The cameras include that 108-megapixel main accompanied by 16- and 8-megapixel cameras, but we're not sure what they're being used for - most likely ultra-wide angle and telephoto.

The Moto Edge+ - and the Moto Edge that will be a lower-tier version - was supposed to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February 2020. Motorola told us to expect a launch at some point in the future and we can't help feeling it must be getting closer due to the increase in the rumours appearing.

Stay tuned and we'll bring you all the details when they break.