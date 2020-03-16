There could be a cheaper Moto Edge, running Snapdragon 765

We've been tracking the progress of the Moto Edge+ - thought to be Motorola's forthcoming flagship device - for some time. But it appears that there will be a lower-tier device too, predictably called the Moto Edge.

There's been a trickle of information about the Moto Edge for some time. With most of the conversation talking about the Moto Edge+, it was always assumed that there would be a smaller version called the Moto Edge, although that's never been explicitly clear.

Now, thanks to information shared with XDA Developers (where there are plenty more images), we're a lot clearer to the picture of Moto's Edge plans and how it slots in beneath Moto's new flagship phone.

The Moto Edge is said to have a 6.67-inch waterfall display with Full HD+ resolution and the ability to run at 90Hz. It has a punch hole for the 25-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 sits at its heart - meaning it's potentially 5G - while there's 6GB of RAM. There's said to be 128GB of storage with support for microSD. There's even a 3.5mm headphone socket. The battery is thought to be 4500mAh.

It appears that there will be a triple camera arrangement on the Moto Edge, comprised of a main 64-megapixel camera, 16-megapixel ultra-wide and 8-megapixel telephoto.

It will run Android 10 and we'd expect this to be in a fairly clean form, as is custom for Motorola.

This phone was probably supposed to be on the agenda for Mobile World Congress; Motorola said at the time of that show's cancellation that it would be planning another event to launch devices, but so far we've heard nothing.

With the world still in the grip of coronavirus, it's not clear exactly when Motorola will launch these devices, but we'll keep you informed.