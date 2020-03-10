Motorola Edge+: Release date, rumours, news, and features

Motorola's next phones are thought to be called the Motorola Edge+, Motorola One Mid, and Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite.

The Edge+ is perhaps the most interesting of the trio because it's likely a high-end flagship. For instance, it's rumoured to feature a glass and metal chassis, thin bezels, an in-display fingerprint sensor, rear triple camera, and a curved display. Here's everything we know so far.

Motorola was supposed to host a launch event on 23 February, coinciding with MWC 2020. Our invite told us it will "have us on the edge of your seat". However, the company postponed its event due to coronavirus concerns, and there's no word yet when it'll be rescheduled.

Presumably, Motorola will unveil the Edge+ at any time within the next couple of weeks, perhaps with an online-only event. It's expected to launch in the US on Verizon before a global release.

Details on pricing and availability aren't yet known.

Pricebaba and Onleaks created renders depicting what the phone might look like when it launches. These renders are based on leaked specs

In these latest renders for the Edge+, we see a "waterfall” display that curves at both edges of the phone.

There's even a punch-hole cutout on the screen for a selfie camera. The phone appears to be nearly bezel-less, too, a hallmark of high-end devices. You'll also notice there is an earpiece slit above the display, in a slim top bezel.

That said, the Edge+ itself won't be too thin, coming in at 161.1 x 71.3 x 9.5mm, with a camera extruding to 11.5mm.

One other noticeable design feature is the batwing Motorola logo on the back with LED lighting. This might be for notifications. There are also holes for two noise-canceling mics above the rear camera housing and by the bottom edge. Speaking of edges, the top has a 3.5mm jack. Meanwhile, the bottom has a SIM card tray, a noise-canceling mic, USB Type-C port, and speaker grille at the bottom.

On the right edge, you can see a power button and volume rocker.

Pricebaba and Onleaks said we can expect a 6.67-inch FHD+ "waterfall” display with curved left and right edges. It'll also have a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. XDA Developers' Mishaal Rahman, in a series of tweets, confirmed the Edge+ will feature a curved 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution sAMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

TechDroider said the Edge+ will feature a rear triple camera with 108-, 16-, and 8-megapixel sensors. The selfie camera is thought to be a 25-megapixel sensor. Its punch hole should be smaller than the ones seen on Motorola’s previous phones like the Motorola One Vision, though TechDroider seemed to suggest it is still a sizeable cutout.

Motorola Moto EDGE+ Camera Specs

108+16+8MP Rear

25MP Front

Punch Hole Size is Ofcourse not that Small pic.twitter.com/1bhQqUtA4h — TechDroider (@techdroider) March 7, 2020

In Pricebaba and Onleaks' renders of the Edge+, we can see a vertically-stacked triple camera module in the corner. There's a second module near the cameras, too. This could be for a dual-LED flash unit and a couple of other sensors.

XDA Developers' Mishaal Rahman claimed the Edge+ will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and should, therefore, support 5G networks. The Edge+ will most likely launch on Verizon’s mmWave 5G network in the US. The carrier recently revealed it achieved multi-gigabit speeds on Motorola’s upcoming flagship and confirmed the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset with a Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

Motorola Edge+ logo. This is Motorola's first flagship since the Moto Z3.



-Snapdragon 865

-6.67" 2340x1080 curved 90Hz display

-Verizon/ROW

-Over 5000mAh (5170?) battery

-Up to 12GB RAM pic.twitter.com/l5vfMqX8P8 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 25, 2020

Other rumoured specs include 12GB of RAM and a 5,170mAh battery that could support fast charging.

XDA said Edge+ will run Android 10 and could launch with several new apps, including "Moto Edge Assistant, Moto Gametime, and Moto Audio".

Moto Edge Assistant: Help users take advantage of the curved display with custom tap actions on the edges of the screen.

Help users take advantage of the curved display with custom tap actions on the edges of the screen. Moto Gametime: Introduces a customisable toolbar on the edges for easy access to settings like screen brightness while gaming.

Introduces a customisable toolbar on the edges for easy access to settings like screen brightness while gaming. Moto Audio: Allows the Motorola Edge Plus to tune audio profiles like voice clarity during calls or bump up the bass while you play music.

Here's everything we've heard about the Edge+ so far.

Motorola appears to be readying a new flagship, called Motorola Edge+, according to a recently leaked spec sheet, which inspired Pricebaba and Onleaks to create renders depicting what the phone might look like when it launches. Onleaks has a fantastic track record when it comes to leaking specs for upcoming phones, and it has often partnered with sites like Pricebaba to create renders on the devices it's leaked.

Motorola's next phones are thought to be called the Motorola Edge+, Motorola One Mid, and Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite - if XDA Developers' Mishaal Rahman is to be believed. He thinks the Edge+ will be Motorola's first flagship smartphone since the Moto Z3 from 2018. That means the new Motorola Razr isn't considered a flagship, and since it runs on the mid-range Snapdragon 710 chip, it's hard to argue with that logic.