Motorola appears to be readying a new flagship, called Motorola Edge+, according to a recently leaked spec sheet, which inspired Pricebaba and Onleaks to create renders depicting what the phone might look like when it launches.

Onleaks has a fantastic track record when it comes to leaking specs for upcoming phones, and it has often partnered with sites like Pricebaba to create renders on the devices it's leaked. In these latest renders for the Edge+, we see a 6.67-inch FHD+ "waterfall” display that curves at both edges of the phone. There's even a punch-hole cutout in the screen for a selfie camera.

Other screen features, according to Onleaks, is a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone appears to be nearly bezel-less, too, a hallmark of high-end devices. You'll also notice there is an earpiece slit above the display, in a slim top bezel. That said, the Edge+ itself isn't too thin, coming in at 161.1 x 71.3 x 9.5mm, with a camera extruding to 11.5mm.

On the backside of the device, there are vertically stacked triple cameras in the corner, a batwing Motorola logo with LED lighting (that might be for notifications), and a second module near the cameras. This appears to be for a dual-LED flash unit and a couple of other sensors. Holes for two noise-canceling mics can also be spotted above the camera housing and by the bottom edge.

Speaking of edges, the top one has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Meanwhile, the bottom has a SIM card tray, noise-canceling mic, USB Type-C port, and speaker grille at the bottom. On the right, you'll see a power button and volume.

Other than that, leaked specs are suggesting the Motorola Edge+ will pack a Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB or 12GB RAM. It'll run stock Android 10, be powered by a 5,170mAh battery with support for fast-charging, and it'll work on 5G networks.

The Motorola Edge+ will likely launch in the US on Verizon before a global release, though details on pricing and availability isn't yet known.