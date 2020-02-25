Motorola's next phones are thought to be called the Motorola Edge Plus, Motorola One Mid, and Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite - if newly leaked information and specs from XDA Developers' Mishaal Rahman are to be believed.

Interestingly, in a series of tweets, Rahman said the Edge Plus will feature a curved 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution sAMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and should support 5G networks. Also inside, there will be 12GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery that could support fast charging functionality.

Rahman thinks the Edge Plus will be Motorola's first flagship smartphone since the Moto Z3, which released in 2018. That means the new Motorola Razr 2019 isn't considered a flagship, and since it runs on the mid-range Snapdragon 710 chip, it's hard to argue with that logic.

Motorola Edge+ logo. This is Motorola's first flagship since the Moto Z3.



-Snapdragon 865

-6.67" 2340x1080 curved 90Hz display

-Verizon/ROW

-Over 5000mAh (5170?) battery

-Up to 12GB RAM pic.twitter.com/l5vfMqX8P8 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 25, 2020

As for the One Mid, it will likely be an Android One device, offering a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution display, a Snapdragon 675 chip, and a 4,000mAh battery. Clearly, this is a lower-end device, as it has a two-year-old processor. The Moto G8 Power Lite won't be as budget, in comparison, because it'll bring a MediaTek Helio P35 chip and a 5,000mAh battery.

An image of the Edge branding was included in Rahman's spec dump, although no actual pictures of the upcoming devices themselves.