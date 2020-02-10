The foldable Motorola Razr is getting a new colourway, and you can buy it soon.

Following a leak from last week, Motorola has announced that a "Blush Gold" version of the Razr will launch sometime this spring. At the moment there's no telling where it might be available from. The Moto Razr tends to be locked into exclusive partnerships. Right now, it's available from Verizon in the US and EE in the UK. Perhaps this blush gold version will be more widely available?

Motorola's new folding phone is expected to be one of the hottest phones of 2020, but the standard colour for the phone is black. It's also the standard colour for most phones, and often it's the colour that sells the most volume because it doesn't stand out. Even if you did want to change the colour of a black phone, you could just slip it into a case and have whatever colour you want.

Pocket-lint's Chris Hall says he wants to see the new Moto come in a silver colour - and he even recoloured last week's leak to see what that might look like. He notes silver was the colour of the original V3 Razr from 2004, so many people remember it and are fond of it.

What do you think of the new blush gold colour, and would you prefer silver?

It's worth noting the Razr is already starting to get criticism, as CNET posted a video recently showing the phone failing after just 27,000 folds.