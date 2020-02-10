Motorola has a new big-battery budget phone, packing in a huge 5000mAh capacity, with the promise of 3 days of usage. It was announced for the US as the Moto G Power, but in the UK it's the follow-up to the G7 Power, so gets the Moto G8 Power name.

The star of the show is likely to be the battery life on this phone, with Motorola saying that despite having the same capacity as the previous iteration, it will now last longer thanks to increased efficiencies and optimisations.

In the UK you'll be able to get your hands on this endurance master from 20 February and it will cost you £219, hitting retailers like Amazon, Argos, Carphone Warehouse and John Lewis.

Outside of the battery life, this is a mid-range device, but Motorola has stepped up this phone in a number of areas compared to the G7 Power. It now has a more premium design, it sits on more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 hardware and there's 4GB RAM.

The storage of 64GB is a little on the low side, but it accepts microSD cards; the Moto G8 Power also has a 3.5mm headphone socket - a rare thing these days - while the display is 6.4-inches - the largest ever in a Moto G device.

The display is Full HD and has an a punch hole in the corner for the 16-megapixel front facing camera. On the rear of the phone you have a quad camera system, comprised of a 16-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra wide, 2-megapixel macro and 8-megapixel 2x telephoto.

That's a fairly rich load-out for a budget device, but the real story here is the battery. Of course, we'll bring you a full review of the phone as soon as we can, until then, mark your calendars for 20 February.