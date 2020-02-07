Lenovo-owned Motorola is updating its Moto G8 lineup with two new phones designed to take on the $950 Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

However, they're mid-range devices, which means they're much more affordable, each costing you less than $300 at launch.

The Galaxy Note series is best-known for having a couple premium features: The S-Pen stylus, which lets you control many aspects of the phone itself even from a few feet away; and excellent battery life, with the Galaxy Note 10 Plus model, in particular, packing a whopping 4,300mAh battery cell. The problem with the Galaxy Note 10, however, is that it's expensive, starting at $950.

That's where Motorola's new Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power come into play. If you want a Galaxy Note 10-like experience, but at a fraction of the cost, Motorola is hoping you'll be interested in its latest Moto G-branded handsets. Motorola says it's sold over 100 million Moto G smartphones around the globe, and we suspect it'll continue to find success with its latest phones in certain markets.

1/3 Motorola

The Moto G Stylus features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Max Vision display, is "water repellent", runs Android 10, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chip. It offers 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (up to 512GB microSD card), and a 4,000mAh battery. It's a 4G LTE-compatible device, weighs 192g, and lacks NFC. Oh, and it comes with a Moto G Stylus, which slots into the bottom right.

Motorola is also announcing a Moto Note app that works with the stylus. Other than that, you'll get a mostly bloat-free software experience.

Another stand-out feature is the dual-stereo speakers tuned by Dolby. Finally, the Moto G Stylus packs a multi-camera system. It consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor with what Motorola calls Quad Pixel technology, as well as a 16-megapixel action camera with a 117-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro vision lens, and a Laser autofocus Time-of-Flight sensor.

The front side of the device has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Moto G Stylus will be available this spring in Mystico Indigo at US retailers - including Best Buy, B&H, Walmart, and Amazon - for $299.99. It will also be available from US carriers, such as Verizon and T-Mobile's Metro.

1/4 Motorola

The Moto G Power ups the ante in terms of battery, promising three days of life via a 5,000mAh battery. It has a triple camera system. There's a 16-megapixel main shooter, complete with a 2-megapixel macro lens and an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor.

On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with Quad-Pixel technology.

Other features include a 6.4-inch FHD+ Max Vision display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (up to 512GB microSD card), a Snapdragon 665 chip, and 4G LTE connectivity. It also has a water-repellent design, runs Android 10, lacks NFC, and offers dual-stereo speakers tuned by Dolby.

Moto G Stylus will be available this spring in smoke black at US retailers, including Best Buy, B&H, Walmart, and Amazon, for $249.99. It will also be available from Verizon, T-Mobile's Metro, Republic Wireless, US Cellular, Consumer Cellular, and Xfinity Mobile.

There's no stylus and lesser RAM and cameras with the Moto G Power, but it does have a bigger battery. It's also $50 cheaper than Moto G Stylus. It's clear both of these devices could entice a potential Note 10 buyer interested in stylus capabilities and/or battery life, especially if they don't mind settling with lesser-powerful chips and RAM and merely want to save some money.

