At the end of January 2020 a mystery Motorola phone appeared from the rumour mill. As we've come to learn, this stylus-equipped device will be the Moto G8 Stylus. Now more details about the phone's specification have come to light.

As we have commented before, when the Moto G8 Plus arrived in late 2019, along with the Play model, there was a very clear absence of the 'normal' G8 model. It appears Motorola will be launching the series in a two-wave approach, the Stylus as part of that release, which is expected to happen at Mobile World Congress 2020.

So what can you expect of the Stylus? Other than its clear inclusion of a stylus, which is said to function with the "Moto Note" app, the phone is said to have a 6.36-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 mid-level processor. Here's an at-a-glance list of the key specification points:

6.36-inch LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2300 x 1080)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB RAM

64GB storage, microSD card expansion

4,000mAh battery, 10W charging

Android 10 operating system Mote Note app

3.5mm headphone jack

Triple rear cameras: Main (26mm equivalent): 48-megapixels, f/1.7 aperture Ultrawide (14mm, Video Cam): 16MP, f/2.2, Macro (close-up): 2MP Front: 25MP, f/2.0



The cameras sound like a mash-up of what we've seen before from Moto's One series: the 48MP main that of the Moto One Vision; the wide-angle being a dedicated video camera (so you can record horizontal videos when holding the phone vertically) as seen in the Moto One Action; and a close-up macro lens, as per the Moto One Macro.

That does all make us wonder how much the Moto G8 Stylus will cost. Typically the series has prided itself on being affordable, but with that camera array, plus the stylus inclusion, this could be the priciest G series to date. We'll know more come late February...

