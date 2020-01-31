  1. Home
Motorola Moto G Stylus-equipped phone fully revealed in hands-on images

- Would you buy it?

Recently, a leak appeared suggesting Motorola wants to take on the Samsung Galaxy Note series with its own stylus-equipped handset. Now, thanks to another leak shared by 91Mobiles, hands-on images of this device have surfaced online.

Called the Moto G Stylus or Motorola G8 Stylus, the phone features a punch-hole display about 6.4-inches in size. The cutout is in the corner of the display. These images also show an array of four cameras at the back, which reportedly consists of a 48-megapixel lens and a 117-degree wide-angle action camera. Little is known about the other two cameras. There's also a fingerprint scanner, under the logo.

Inside the phone, reports have said we can expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6-series processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage with support for external storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging. Previous reporting claimed the device will run on Android 10.

It's interesting to see Motorola toying with the idea of a stylus-equipped phone, as there could be quite a demand for such a device. The Galaxy Note is clearly one of the more successful types of phones in this niche, while LG offers its budget Stylo phones through prepaid carriers.

Motorola is hosting a launch event at the end of February, so perhaps more will be revealed soon.

