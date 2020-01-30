Moto G8 Stylus is the name of mystery Motorola phone

It's been a roundabout of speculation about what a mystery 'stylus phone' from Motorola was all about. At first there was suggestion that it's the Moto Edge - the company's first flagship phone in years - but we thought it could be a new Moto One series phone instead.

Turns out, nope, it's most likely called the Moto G8 Stylus, set to appear alongside the Moto G8 at Mobile World Congress 2020, the latter phone filling in the omitted gap when the G8 Plus and G8 Play launched in 2019.

Once again, then, it looks as though Motorola is all about bulking out its G-series in every which way it can, as this Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite competitor will join its trio of G8 colleagues.

Right now, however, there's not much to go on as to what to expect. A leaked Geekbench score, which confirms the phone's name, gave away a little: that the phone will feature an "eight core 1.80GHz Qualcomm" chipset, which leads us to believe that's the Snapdragon 652, paired with 4GB RAM. It'll also run Android 10 out of the box.

That's as much as we have right now. Looks like it's going to be a bumper Motorola MWC 2020, that's for sure.

