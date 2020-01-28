When Motorola announced the Moto G8 Plus and Play models in October 2019, there was one very obvious omission: the Moto G8 itself. Now, three months on from that launch cycle, a leaked image suggests that the G8 is coming. Here's what we know.

The timing of this leak would suggest Motorola will be hitting Mobile World Congress with more than one handset. There's already rumour of the Edge (and/or Edge+) flagship device, alongside an anticipated One series phone with stylus, so the G8 could make it a triple billing at the Barcelona show.

Now, the G8 we're seeing in these images is a rather different proposition to the G8 Plus that's already on the market. For starters the forthcoming G8 shows-off a punch-hole camera in its display, so there's no notch for this particular handset.

That may seem like a step ahead of the Plus, but we anticipate the G8 will still sit slightly lower in the company's range. For starters the screen is purported to be an HD+ panel (720 x 1,560 pixels) rather than Full HD+ like so many others. However, the processor - a Snapdragon 655 - is expected to be one and the same.

On the rear the cameras are arranged differently between G8 Plus and G8, the incoming handset with a neater arrangement, but likely a slightly lower specification. The primary is thought to be 16MP (not 48MP like the Plus), paired with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensor.

We suspect that Motorola staggered the launch of this G8 to avoid excessive clashes with the Moto One series. We'll know more come Mobile World Congress 2020, so stay tuned.

