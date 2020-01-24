It's been some years since Motorola launched a true flagship phone. Sure, we've had the Z series with Moto Mods over three generations, but will Motorola's next flagship - expected to be called the Edge and launch at Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC) - see the end of those clip-on modifications (which the company had previously committed to three generations of support)?

At present we don't know a huge deal about the Moto Edge. Only that Motorola will be hosting a launch event on the evening of 23 February, which coincides with MWC 2020, and that our invite told us it will "have us on the edge of your seat". That sounds like more than a little clue to help confirm the name.

Evan Blass, the prolific phone leaker, Tweeted an image on 22 January, with the words "Motorola Edge+" on a blue background. This could suggest there will be a standard and 'plus' model, which is increasingly common in handset releases.

Otherwise the rumour mill hasn't seen any additional deatils go public. The Edge name could refer to a waterfall display, meaning the edges curve to the point that side bezel is more-or-less negated.

And if Motorola is looking to make a flagship with little bezel then we suspect there won't be a notch for the front camera either: the company is well versed in punch-hole cameras in its One series, but they've been extraordinarily large in previous devices (such as the One Vision). Maybe, who knows, we'll see a pop-up camera instead (as used by the One Hyper).

With MWC 2020 fast approaching, we suspect more details will spill ahead of the launch. But after a strong 2019, it looks as though 2020 could be a real return to form for Motorola. The Razr foldable phone will arrive just ahead of MWC, on 6 February in the US, which is one of the most anticipated mobile devices in years, so an additional and more classic flagship would certainly fit. Even if it does, as we assume, suggest the life of Mods may be coming to a close...

