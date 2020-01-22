Having got our hands on the Moto Razr back in November 2019 we got rather excited about this retro piece of tech being brought back into being in its new-fangled form. But then, uh oh, Motorola delayed the pre-order date, which was supposed to be from 26 December 2019.

Panic not though. Thanfully, there's a new official pre-order date on the table once more. In the UK, where the flip phone is an exclusive with carrier EE, you can sign on the dotted line from 22 January. A range of plans are available, with 60GB of data for the price of 30GB on a £99 per month 24-month plan (with a £50 one off upfront fee). However, when you receive the phone hasn't yet been revealed.

In the USA you'll need to wait a couple of days longer, as the pre-order date is set for 26 January, according to Engadget. The phone is exclusive to Verizon, or you can pick up the device from Walmart or using Motorola's own website. Expect to receive the handset by 6 February, which we believe to be the first territory to see the phone.

The locked-to-carrier situation is because the Razr is eSIM only, hence the EE (UK) and Verizon (US) exclusive deals.

So what else can you expect from this phone? Go and check out our preview of the handset to get a greater look at the flip mechanism, second screen, battery life questions, and more.

It's not without competition, though, as Samsung's clamshell foldable, the Z Flip, is expected to follow hot on the heels of Moto's most premium phone.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.