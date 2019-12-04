Moto One Hyper brings pop-up selfie camera to the One party

It's all wheels turning at Motorola this year, for its fifth One series phone, the Moto One Hyper, arrives with a pop-up 32-megapixel selfie camera feature.

That sees the Hyper add to the fast-growing family: there's the Moto One Vision, Moto One Action, Moto One Zoom, and Moto One Macro. Each model has its own specialism in the cameras department, from high-resolution, to action camera, zoom, close-up, and now pop-up selfie.

The Hyper doesn't just stop with its pop-up camera, though, it's also the first Motorola to introduce a 64-megapixel real camera, one-upping the One Vision in the process, which does make us wonder: why oh so many One phones just months apart?

Elsewhere the One Hyper features a Full HD+ 6.5-inch LCD screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, cementing it as one of the more powerful handsets in the series.

That's all backed up with a 4,000mAh battery, which should last for more than a day per charge. Should it drop low, however, that's no bother: this is also the first Moto phone to feature 45W Hyper Charging technology, which can refill 75 per cent battery life in just 30 minutes at the plug. That's super-fast - although the charger isn't included in the box, so you might never get to experience it anyway.

Available from mid December, the Moto One Hyper will be priced £269.99. We'll be getting hold of a review unit soon to bring you our verdict.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.