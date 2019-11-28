It's all wheels turning at Motorola this year, for its fifth One series phone, the Moto One Hyper with a pop-up selfie camera feature, is tipped for a December launch event.

That would see the Hyper add to the fast-growing family: there's the Moto One Vision, Moto One Action, Moto One Zoom, and Moto One Macro. Each model has its own specialism in the cameras department, from high-resolution, to action camera, zoom, close-up, and now pop-up selfie.

The alleged launch invite has appeared online, showing the 3 December 2019 date, with the Brazil location blurred out.

So what to expect of this new phone? Apparently it will come with a 6.39-inch LCD screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. The big feature, of course, is the selfie camera, said to be a 32-megapixel unit - and which we suspect will shoot at four-in-one to produce better quality 8MP results.

As such the Hyper - if that'll be its real name, we'd think Selfie would make more sense - isn't a high-end phone, but is befitting of the One series' position. We'll have to await the Brazilian launch day to see what surfaces and whether this handset will also arrive in wider territories.

