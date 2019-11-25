The super Moto G7 Power has a super Black Friday discount

The Motorola Moto G7 Power is one of our favourite budget phones. Not because it's the most powerful or because it has the best camera - but because it has a battery that last 2 days.

It's an affordable phone, but it is reduced to £139.99 in the Black Friday sales and that's a great discount for this phone, making it even more affordable on Amazon UK.

For those in the US, there's a discount too: you can get the Moto G7 Power for $179.99 from Amazon, saving you $70.

So let's talk about battery life. There's a 5000mAh battery in the G7 Power, hence the name. This properly gets you through two days of life - better than just about any flagship phone that costs five times as much. It also supports 15W TurboPower charging to fill it back up again.

It has a respectable 6.2-inch display, so there's plenty of space to play and it runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage - although it also supports microSD.

This hardware will do everything you ask for it and while it's not flagship speed, it's not flagship price either. The software isn't loaded with junk either, Motorola keeps things nice and clean and close to its Android origins.

If you're looking for a phone that's fuss-free and going to last a long time, then the Moto G7 Power will do just that. It's great for kids or as a first smartphone because it's nice and affordable, while that battery life is just stellar.

There's a full range of smartphones discounted for Black Friday, from Apple to Samsung and everything in between.