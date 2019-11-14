It's been a rollercoaster ride for foldable phones in 2019. We've had the first Samsung Galaxy Fold attempt crumble under normal use, while the Huawei Mate X still hasn't launched due to various issues. But it looks like Motorola will be the saviour.

Some 15 years ago the Razr phone arrived, the device to cement the flip phone into the psyche of consumer tech. And it's making its altogether updated return for 2020. So what's it all about? Here are the top features of the forthcoming phone.

The Razr's format is all about being a foldable phone, with its 6.2-inch plastic OLED panel revealed when unfolding the clamshell design. It unfolds with ease, minus any visible crease – largely because the screen has a zero-gap design, supported by the stainless steel frame and sliding supports, so it's cleverly held into form at all times.

In addition to the main screen is a 2.7-inch glass OLED panel on the exterior, which can be used to not only glance at notifications (edited as you wish, if you only want specifics to show) but also interact with them. It's fully functional, but if you need the full screen experience then flipping the phone open will continue from small screen to large with immediate continuity. It's a seamless experience.

The Razr experience is a classic, which isn't something you can't say about many phones over the years. Given the iconic earlier design, the new Razr embodies much of the original, maintaining the prominent ‘chin' feature – but this functions as an acoustic chamber for enhanced sound quality. There's now a fingerprint scanner here for quick sign-in, or you can use face unlock – with the main camera acting as the selfie shooter too, depending on its position.

The Motorola Razr was unveiled at a Los Angeles launch event on 13 November 2019, with pre-orders commencing December of the same year for a January 2020 delivery. It's currently a Verizon exclusive, priced $1499.99 (or $62.49/month on the 24 month package).

We'll have to wait and see how that pricing translates to wider markets. We know the Motorola Razr will arrive in the UK, EU, Latin America, Asia, Australia – but there's not yet any information on network exclusivity or SIM-free/unlocked pricing. Watch this space.

We got to test the Razr ahead of its official unveil in Los Angeles. Take a look at our review to reveal the full ins and outs – both positive and potentially negative.