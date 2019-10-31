The upcoming Moto Razr with foldable display revealed in leaked image

We're getting close to the launch of the new Motorola Razr - now an image has leaked of the upcoming handset. We're expecting a full launch of the phone to take place in mid-November and for the handset to go on sale in December or January. Invites have gone out to an event on 13 November in Los Angeles.

The new Razr will have a foldable screen within an updated flip phone shell. So no, there won't be a physical numeric keypad like the older models because it'll be all screen. The new leak has come courtesy of serial leaker evleaks who posted the image above on his private Twitter feed.

It'll very much reflect the look and feel of the classic model that debuted - wait for it - 15 years ago. However, we're not expecting it to be cheap - initial rumours have put the device well over $1,000. That's expensive even if it is cheaper than other foldables.

Motorola's phone business (known as Motorola Mobility) has gone through a couple of ownership changes since then and it's now the US and Europe focused phone brand for Lenovo. Lenovo acquired the business from Google.