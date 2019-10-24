  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Motorola phone news

Motorola launches Moto G8 Plus, Moto One Macro and Moto E6 Play devices

|
Motorola Motorola launches Moto G8 Plus, Moto One Macro and Moto E6 Play devices
The best mobile phone deals for September 2019
The best mobile phone deals for September 2019

Motorola has announced a number of new devices, bringing a fresh range of updates to a number of its product lines. That sees the introduction of the Moto G8 series, an expansion of the Moto One camera-focused devices and an extra Moto E model. 

Moto E remains as the entry-level proposition with Moto G sitting just above it, often hitting the sweet spot in affordability and tech - while the new Moto One family sits slightly above this aiming to lift the devices a little higher in terms of the tech in the camera department. 

MotorolaMotorola Launches Moto G8 Plus Moto One Macro And Moto E6 Play Devices image 4

What perhaps might be a surprise is in the introduction of the Moto G8 Plus when the Moto G7 Plus only launched in February 2019. There's a big change in the cameras on the rear, with a new camera system on the Moto G8 Plus. 

The G8 Plus' camera system is designed to give you more, with the addition of an ultra-wide 117-degree camera to the 48-megapixel main sensor; there's a third lens for gathering depth data for those bokeh shots - and they're all now aligned from the corner rather than sitting in the centre-rear of the phone. That's quite the design change for the Moto G8 Plus. 

The Moto G8 Plus sits on mid-range hardware, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB RAM. There's only 64GB of storage but this can be expanded with a microSD card, while the battery also jumps up to 4000mAh. That's 25 per cent more capacious than the Moto G7 Plus - and that's going to be great for endurance. There's a 15W charger in the box. 

The Moto G8 Plus will be available from 28 October for £239.

MotorolaMotorola Launches Moto G8 Plus Moto One Macro And Moto E6 Play Devices image 2

The second phone that's going to draw a lot of attention is the Moto One Macro. We've seen several Moto One devices previously - most recently the Moto One Zoom - and the new model includes a lens that's designed specifically for macro photography. 

It's a 2-megapixel camera (f/2.2, 1.75µm pixels) which will basically let you get five times closer than other cameras. It's being called the Macro Vision camera and will let you focus a lot closer than other smartphone cameras so you can get all that tiny detail.

It joins a regular 13-megapixel camera on the rear of the phone, again with a depth sensor.

Motorola also switches up the core power of the Moto One Macro, with a MediaTek Helio P70 at its heart, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, again with microSD for expansion. There's a huge battery however at 4000mAh, with a 10W charger in the box.

The Moto One Macro will cost £179 and will be available from 28 October in the UK. 

MotorolaMotorola Launches Moto G8 Plus Moto One Macro And Moto E6 Play Devices image 3

There's also a new Moto E6 Play. This entry-level device has a 5.5-inch display, fingerprint scanner and 13-megapixel camera, along with a 3000mAh battery. It's going to be an affordable £99 when it launches in January 2020.

PopularIn Phones
Google: Updates getting faster, Samsung to push Android 10 before year end
Motorola launches Moto G8 Plus, Moto One Macro and Moto E6 Play devices
How to back up your iPhone in MacOS Catalina
OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition appears as a T-Mobile exclusive
Google Pixel 4 XL review: Look mum, no hands
Any fingerprint can unlock a Galaxy S10: Here's how and when it'll be fixed