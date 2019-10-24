Motorola launches Moto G8 Plus, Moto One Macro and Moto E6 Play devices

Motorola has announced a number of new devices, bringing a fresh range of updates to a number of its product lines. That sees the introduction of the Moto G8 series, an expansion of the Moto One camera-focused devices and an extra Moto E model.

Moto E remains as the entry-level proposition with Moto G sitting just above it, often hitting the sweet spot in affordability and tech - while the new Moto One family sits slightly above this aiming to lift the devices a little higher in terms of the tech in the camera department.

What perhaps might be a surprise is in the introduction of the Moto G8 Plus when the Moto G7 Plus only launched in February 2019. There's a big change in the cameras on the rear, with a new camera system on the Moto G8 Plus.

The G8 Plus' camera system is designed to give you more, with the addition of an ultra-wide 117-degree camera to the 48-megapixel main sensor; there's a third lens for gathering depth data for those bokeh shots - and they're all now aligned from the corner rather than sitting in the centre-rear of the phone. That's quite the design change for the Moto G8 Plus.

The Moto G8 Plus sits on mid-range hardware, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB RAM. There's only 64GB of storage but this can be expanded with a microSD card, while the battery also jumps up to 4000mAh. That's 25 per cent more capacious than the Moto G7 Plus - and that's going to be great for endurance. There's a 15W charger in the box.

The Moto G8 Plus will be available from 28 October for £239.

The second phone that's going to draw a lot of attention is the Moto One Macro. We've seen several Moto One devices previously - most recently the Moto One Zoom - and the new model includes a lens that's designed specifically for macro photography.

It's a 2-megapixel camera (f/2.2, 1.75µm pixels) which will basically let you get five times closer than other cameras. It's being called the Macro Vision camera and will let you focus a lot closer than other smartphone cameras so you can get all that tiny detail.

It joins a regular 13-megapixel camera on the rear of the phone, again with a depth sensor.

Motorola also switches up the core power of the Moto One Macro, with a MediaTek Helio P70 at its heart, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, again with microSD for expansion. There's a huge battery however at 4000mAh, with a 10W charger in the box.

The Moto One Macro will cost £179 and will be available from 28 October in the UK.

There's also a new Moto E6 Play. This entry-level device has a 5.5-inch display, fingerprint scanner and 13-megapixel camera, along with a 3000mAh battery. It's going to be an affordable £99 when it launches in January 2020.