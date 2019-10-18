Motorola Razr folding phone could be revealed on 13 November

Motorola has sent out invites for an event in Los Angeles on 13 November that promises the "highly anticipated unveiling of a reinvented icon". It's thought the company will use the event to announce its foldable Razr phone, which has been rumoured for some time.

The save the date invite features a GIF that shows a device being folded and unfolded, with the words "An Original Unlike Any Other" across the middle. The 13 November date is also shown at the bottom.

You can't see much in terms of design from the GIF, but the wording does suggest the event will showcase the folding version of the original Razr phone from 2004. According to CNET, Motorola also said "You're going to flip" in the invite, further supporting the idea of the folding phone reveal.

The Motorola Razr folding phone was originally expected to be revealed in summer of 2019 but reports then suggested it had been delayed until later this year, with suggestions of December 2019 or January 2020, both of which could tie in with a November event.

Rumours suggest the device will feature a 6.2-inch internal OLED display with a 2142 x 876 resolution and a secondary external display. It is said to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. It is also said to be coming with a 2730mAh battery.

In terms of price, the Motorola Razr foldable has been claimed to cost around the €1500 mark, which would make it cheaper than other foldable phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X.

You can read all about the rumours surrounding the Motorola Razr foldable in our separate feature.